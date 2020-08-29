Patrick McDonald

Mr. Patrick “chocolate, choklit or poppa choks (15 emojis)” Martin Francis McDonald, 59 years, of Red Rock, Ontario passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his residence. Predeceased by his parents – Vivian and John McDonald, by siblings – Daniel, Gordon, James Angus and Brian McDonald and Isabel Markwart; he is survived by his son Thomas (Melissa) McDonald of Red Rock, granddaughter Chloe “macushla” McDonald at home, siblings – John McDonald of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Ronald (Laurie) McDonald of Winnipeg, Manitoba and Bruce (Victoria) McDonald of St, Catherines, Ontario. According to Patrick's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.