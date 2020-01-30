|
Patrick Sylvester McGuire Sr. (Sonny Boy), resident of MacDiarmid, Ontario, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 78. Survived by his children – Cindy, John, Nancy and Patrick McGuire, Nicole and Jenny-Carleen, step-children – Ashley, Debra, Tim and Trevor Loney, his grandchildren – Lindsey and Keira McGuire, Stephen Ray, Patrick McGuire Jr., Hannah and Janice Thompson, Thornton, Trenton and Torrah McGuire, Lydia Geddes, Tamara Loney, Jakob Loney, Lenita Fortier and Lani Loney, his great-grandchildren – Hudson Kuster, Kai Ray-Shonias and Tate Shawanamash, by sisters – Elsie Hagar, Maureen (Victor) Pelletier, Kathleen (Frank) Moses, Cecilia McGuire-Airns and Patricia McGuire, by brothers – Henry, Daniel, Russel and Sulivan McGuire and his beloved pet Sam. Predeceased by his son Bruce (Joe) McGuire and granddaughter Natalie McGuire, parents - Patrick and Annie McGuire, sisters – Agnes Harrison, Pamela Bertin and Julia Coutes and by brothers – Michael McGuire and twins George and Nathaniel McGuire. Sonny Boy led a full and adventurous life. He was a frequent traveller and worked many jobs throughout his years. He was kind-hearted, generous, caring, understanding, loving and had a great sense of humour. He was a great conversationalist and was a friend to all whom he met. He cared deeply for those he loved and shared everything he had with anyone who was in need. He was a great fisherman, spending a lot of his time on Lake Nipigon as well as working on fishing boats. He was a gifted hunter who always made sure to do all he could do to provide for his family. He enjoyed spending time with his family, taking his children camping, hunting, fishing, blueberry picking and teaching them to be independent and strong. He always took the time to visit his mother, siblings, children and all his grandchildren as often as possible. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends and his memory will live on in our hearts. Patrick (Sonny Boy) McGuire has been cremated as per his wishes, and there will be a Celebration of Life to honour his memory on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Castlegreen Community Centre, 213 Castlegreen Drive, Thunder Bay, Ontario, from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. All are welcome to attend to pay their respects and share some stories. Please offer some tobacco and say a prayer and think of all the good memories. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.