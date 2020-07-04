1/1
Patrick Wayne Dyce
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


Oct. 10, 1947 - June 25, 2020

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Pat after a lengthy struggle with cancer. He was predeceased by father Jack (William), mother Elsie, special companion Sabrina Boese and nephew Doug Sanderson and many of his close friends.

He leaves behind his boys, Michael Dyce (mother Dianne) and Tyler Boese (wife Ashley) brothers: Brian and Rod, sisters: Brenda and Suzy and many nieces and nephews and dear family members and friends.

Pat was an Ontario Scholar and an extraordinarily gifted man. He was an awesome mechanic and handyman and there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He could perfectly tune an idling car by sound. He loved working the Farm in Francis, SK and his love of his dogs was deep…he always had one trailing behind him. Pat was a teacher and mentor to many and chosen family to countless people.

Pat died as he lived, independent and stoic. As on many other days, he was at peace sitting in his favourite comfy chair on his own turf, his wish fulfilled.

It was Pat's wish to have his ashes returned to the farm to join his Mom and Dad. In lieu of flowers or cards, please make a donation in his name to braintumour.ca.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved