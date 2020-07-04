Oct. 10, 1947 - June 25, 2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Pat after a lengthy struggle with cancer. He was predeceased by father Jack (William), mother Elsie, special companion Sabrina Boese and nephew Doug Sanderson and many of his close friends.
He leaves behind his boys, Michael Dyce (mother Dianne) and Tyler Boese (wife Ashley) brothers: Brian and Rod, sisters: Brenda and Suzy and many nieces and nephews and dear family members and friends.
Pat was an Ontario Scholar and an extraordinarily gifted man. He was an awesome mechanic and handyman and there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He could perfectly tune an idling car by sound. He loved working the Farm in Francis, SK and his love of his dogs was deep…he always had one trailing behind him. Pat was a teacher and mentor to many and chosen family to countless people.
Pat died as he lived, independent and stoic. As on many other days, he was at peace sitting in his favourite comfy chair on his own turf, his wish fulfilled.
It was Pat's wish to have his ashes returned to the farm to join his Mom and Dad. In lieu of flowers or cards, please make a donation in his name to braintumour.ca
.