Paul Ballard, age 81 years passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with his loving son by his side. Paul was born on March 25, 1938 in Calgary, Alberta to parents Charles and Jean Ballard. He worked for the Insurers Advisory Organization (IAO) as a loss control insurance inspector until the closing of the service office in 1990. He then started his own business operating as Lakehead Inspection Services. Paul was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Thunder Bay as Treasurer and a past member of Blue Goose International. He was an avid sports fan particularly following the Calgary Flames, Calgary Stampeders and the St. Louis Cardinals. Paul most enjoyed playing a round of golf. Paul will be lovingly remembered by his son David and by his niece Laura Knop- Wright. Paul was predeceased by his parents Charles and Jean Ballard, wife Alice Ballard, sister Anne Nesbitt and nephew Ross Knop- Ballard. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 in the chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street with Rev. Gordon Holroyd officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences
