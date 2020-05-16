The family of Paul Dacey Ticknor are saddened to announce his sudden passing on May 12, 2020 at Thunder Bay Regional hospital. He was born on May 20, 1982 - the youngest son of Alison Dacey and Richard Ticknor. He is survived by his mom (Thunder Bay) father (Ottawa) and brothers Andy (Elisha) from Winnipeg, Eric (Molly) from St Paul and Tim (Thunder Bay) Paul was also a caring and playful uncle to Annabelle, Quinn and Owen. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, especially Mike (Mel) from Thunder Bay and Andrea (Gordon), Kevin (Joyce) and Ruth, all from southern Ontario. Paul's great passion was cooking. As a trained chef he loved the work of cooking - most recently at Eenchokay-Birchstick School in Pikangikum. But it was cooking for friends and family that made Paul happiest. A private celebration of Paul's life will be held later this month.



