Paul Delarue


1934 - 2020
Paul Delarue Obituary


October 29, 1934 -
February 9, 2020
It is with great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Paul on February 9, 2020 in Pioneer Ridge, at the age of 85 years. Born in Germany, he came to Canada in 1957, where he started his career in carpentry. He is predeceased by his parents Adam and Lina; brothers Rudy, Gunther and Albert, Germany; sister Elisabeth Uchacz, Thunder Bay. Survived by sister Maria LaRue, USA. Lovingly remembered by his wife Helen; children by his first wife Annemarie Ryden: daughter Sylvia (Ed) Chaschuk; son Ralph (Bev) Delarue; grandchildren Chase (Ashley) Chaschuk; Kessa (Kevin) Brazeau; Reana (Dan) Chaschuk; great grandchildren Jasper and Harbour Brazeau. Stepchildren Jim (Bianca) Gabris, Thomas (Kimberly) Toth, Judy (Bob) Elvish, Helen (Manny) Resendes; step-grandchildren Stefan and Alexandra Gabris, Nicolas and Matthew Toth, Lauren and Robert Elvish, Alexander, Katarina and Isabella Resendes. We would like to give a special thanks to the staff on Plaza 1 and 2 at Pioneer Ridge for their compassionate care given to Paul. As per Paul's wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held.

