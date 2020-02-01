|
|
Mr. Paul Edward McTaggart, age 55 of Thunder Bay, passed away, unexpectedly, at his residence of 516 Wiley Street, on January 25, 2020. Born on August 20, 1964 in Vancouver, BC, he was raised and educated in Thunder Bay and attended PACI. He was employed as a courier with Cole International for 25 years. Paul was a gentle soul who loved animals, especially his dog Harley. He was also an avid Boston Bruins fan from his youth. Paul is survived by his brother Doug (Joyce), and his sisters Vicki (Tim), Kim (David), and Shelley (Jeff), as well as numerous nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his parents Constance and Robert and his brother Howard. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 1pm on Sunday, February 2 at Castlegreen Community Centre with Doug McTaggart officiating. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to local animal shelters would be greatly appreciated by the family.Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com