Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul McTaggart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Edward McTaggart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Edward McTaggart Obituary

Mr. Paul Edward McTaggart, age 55 of Thunder Bay, passed away, unexpectedly, at his residence of 516 Wiley Street, on January 25, 2020. Born on August 20, 1964 in Vancouver, BC, he was raised and educated in Thunder Bay and attended PACI. He was employed as a courier with Cole International for 25 years. Paul was a gentle soul who loved animals, especially his dog Harley. He was also an avid Boston Bruins fan from his youth. Paul is survived by his brother Doug (Joyce), and his sisters Vicki (Tim), Kim (David), and Shelley (Jeff), as well as numerous nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his parents Constance and Robert and his brother Howard. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 1pm on Sunday, February 2 at Castlegreen Community Centre with Doug McTaggart officiating. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to local animal shelters would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -