Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
We are so sad to announce the passing of our father, Paul Fedyk, on April 18, 2019 just short of his 102nd birthday. Dad is now reunited with his wife Denise, deceased 2008, on what would have been their 78th anniversary, April 19th. Left to miss him terribly are his son Bryan, daughter Karilyn and partner Larry Taylor. Our dad lived his life well, serving his country as a war time flying instructor. He earned much respect from his employees and customers and endeared himself to the wonderful staff of 7S Hogarth Riverview Manor. Thank you to those very special people. We will miss him terribly. A private funeral mass will be celebrated later in the summer when Bryan can join us.

Paul Fedyk will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.

