|
|
April 5, 1948 ~ March 26, 2008~Extremely missed and forever loved by husband Gary
I remember the day I met you
The day God made you mine.
I'll remember the day
I lost you, Dear
And will till the end of time.
With all the tears and heartaches
The only thing that made me glad
Is that you chose me to
share with you
The wonderful 41 years we had.
My thoughts are always with you
Your place no one can fill.
In life I loved you dearly,
In death I love you still.
Nothing can be more beautiful
Than the memories I have of you
To me you were someone special
And God must have
thought so too.
I cannot bring the old days back
When we were together.
But loving thoughts and memories
Will be with me always.