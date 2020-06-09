We are deeply saddened to announce that Paul Joseph Marie died peacefully May 23, 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital at the age of 60 with his daughter Crystal by his side. Paul worked as a long shore man and enjoyed doing all trades. He loved to go fishing and spend time outdoors. Nature was where he was most at peace. He was survived by Lesley (brother) & Sharon (spouse), Clarence (brother), Roger (brother) & Liz (spouse). Evelyn (sister), Emily (sister), Raymond (brother) & Bernice (spouse). Paul will greatly miss his nephew that he loved like his own, James Marie. He left behind 3 children, Shawn Boulanger, Crystal Marie, Michelle Marie and 5 grandchildren. His spouse Sandy Johnson, will always be missing a piece of her heart. You will be greatly missed by your friends and family. Paul was laid to rest on his land in Wabigoon First Nation reservation. Due to your love of music you will always be remembered as the Spirit in the Sky.