Paul Molnar
June 29th, 1937 – September 27th, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Molnar announce his passing. Paul passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on September 27, 2020 at his home. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Susan; children, Albert (France), Ervin (Karen), Erol (Jane); grandchildren, Sabrina, Tyler, Ryan, and other family members and friends. In keeping with Paul's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
