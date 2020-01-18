Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Nyman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Nyman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Nyman Obituary

Paul Nyman, age 82, of Red Rock passed away unexpectedly on Jan 15, 2020. Predeceased by his wife of 51 years Sharon and Carly; sisters Carla, Sonya, Inga and brother Charles. Survived by children Paul Jr., Kevin, Donna, Mark (Bev) and Bryan; step-daughter Nancy, 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother Ted (Gwen), sisters Leslie (Clyde) and MerriLee (Vern), sisters-in-law Sheila, Ruby, Topsy and brother-in-law Pat and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and in keeping with Paul's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. If friends and family so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Interment will be held at a later date.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -