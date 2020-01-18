|
|
Paul Nyman, age 82, of Red Rock passed away unexpectedly on Jan 15, 2020. Predeceased by his wife of 51 years Sharon and Carly; sisters Carla, Sonya, Inga and brother Charles. Survived by children Paul Jr., Kevin, Donna, Mark (Bev) and Bryan; step-daughter Nancy, 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother Ted (Gwen), sisters Leslie (Clyde) and MerriLee (Vern), sisters-in-law Sheila, Ruby, Topsy and brother-in-law Pat and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and in keeping with Paul's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. If friends and family so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com