The family of Paul Sereda mourn his passing age: 90 September 07, 2019 at Hogarth Transitional Willow Unit. Survived by wife Inez of 62 years; son David (Tina); daughter Kathy (Mark) Maki; grandson Russell Gauthier (Channing), Warren, (Calgary), Justine Wade and great grandson Kelton (Winnipeg). Predeceased by parents John & Anne Sereda, son Glenn 2002, five brothers and 3 sisters and many nieces and nephews. Paul still has two brothers in Calgary, Steve and Alex (Edith); and Buddy, Paul's faithful pet. Paul chose cremation, and will have a family graveside ceremony at a later date in the new year at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Paul you can now go fishing with Ray K. again. Many thanks to Dr. Skunta and staff at Willow. Special mention to Hilary.Online condolences may be made through
