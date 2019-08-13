|
1957 - 2019
Our hearts are broken as we say goodbye to our brother, uncle and friend Paul Armand St. Jarre who passed away August 10, 2019 after his courageous and hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Paul was born May 6th, 1957 the 3rd child of 5 children. His life was filled with health challenges but he lived his life to the fullest in spite of these obstacles. He was always cheerful, caring and generous with family and friends.
Paul was pre-deceased by his father Armand, mother Joan and sister Mary. He is survived by his sister Carol (Alex), sister Nancy, brother Ralph (Ivana), nieces Sara (Aaron and Ezra), Amy and Lindsay along with Samantha, Justin and Joshua. He will also be missed by his little buddy Bailey.
Over the past year Paul was in care at the Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre and most recently at St. Joseph's Hospital. Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff for their exceptional care of Paul, you are all a blessing.
In lieu of flowers and/or donations, friends could honour Paul by: Treating everyone with dignity, kindness and respect, make no judgments, don't complain, bake someone something, when you hear the Bee Gees or Abba, dance like you own the floor, give away something you treasure because you know it will bring someone happiness, always laugh with someone, but not at them and most of all, love your family and friends with all your heart because all of this was how Paul lived and we would all benefit to be like Paul.
As per Paul's wishes there will be no public service.
On line condolences at: www.jenkens-funeral.ca