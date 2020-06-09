It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Winnifred Vivier announces his passing on May 30, 2020, at the age of 29 years. Paul was born in Victoria, BC to Geraldine Vivier Johnston and William Reno on October 18, 1990. He went to school at Vic West Elementary, Rock Heights Middle School and South Island Distance Education and was in the Indigenous studies program at Camosun College. He became engaged to Nashee Chapman on March 20, 2020 in Thunder Bay Ontario. He worked as a cook for multiple years in Victoria, BC, Haida Gwaii, and Thunder Bay, Ontario. Paul will be fondly remembered by his fiancé, Nashee Chapman, brothers Luke (Christine) Vivier, Jeremiah (Julie) Reno, and Jack Johnston, his sister, Lucie Johnston, his Mother, Geraldine Vivier Johnston. Paul is preceded in death by his father, William Reno. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choice in Paul's name.