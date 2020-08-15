1948–2020



Online condolences

may be made through www.nwfainc.com

Paula passed away Aug. 9, 2020 with family by her side. Paula was born in Thunder Bay, attended school in Westfort and married Richard soon after high school. They worked hard building several successful businesses and retired to travel the world. Paula was a longtime member of Rotary, serving as District 5580 Governor in 2005-2006, as well as volunteering at camp RYLA, books for Africa, several Rotary International projects, and hosting many rotary exchange students over the years. Paula also found time to volunteer at St. James Public School as a literacy coach for young children. Predeceased by her husband, Paula will forever be remembered by her daughter Adrianna, son William, granddaughters Hannah, Naomi and Jacklyn, by her sister Marilyn and brother Phillip. Paula's final wish was to be cremated. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.