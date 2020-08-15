1/
Paula Mary Timmins
1948–2020

Paula passed away Aug. 9, 2020 with family by her side. Paula was born in Thunder Bay, attended school in Westfort and married Richard soon after high school. They worked hard building several successful businesses and retired to travel the world. Paula was a longtime member of Rotary, serving as District 5580 Governor in 2005-2006, as well as volunteering at camp RYLA, books for Africa, several Rotary International projects, and hosting many rotary exchange students over the years. Paula also found time to volunteer at St. James Public School as a literacy coach for young children. Predeceased by her husband, Paula will forever be remembered by her daughter Adrianna, son William, granddaughters Hannah, Naomi and Jacklyn, by her sister Marilyn and brother Phillip. Paula's final wish was to be cremated. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
