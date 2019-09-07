Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Paula Melissa (Shonias) Vo

Paula Melissa (Shonias) Vo Obituary

Mrs. Paula Vo, aged 39 years, passed away on August 31, 2019 in Thunder Bay. She was born in Thunder Bay and raised in Gull Bay. Paula is survived by her husband Loc; children Lance, Lan, Linh, Lethuy and Ly; parents Kathleen and Melvin Shonias; siblings Denise, Ivan, Yolande, Pamela, Michael and Flora; godchildren Zander, Michaela and Chloe and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandma Sarah Shonias; grandparents Nick and Theresa Netemegesic; niece Jadie-ma; nephew Jordan-lee and brother Josh Shonias. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home with Father Vic Pelletier officiating. Visitation will start one hour prior to the service time at 12:00 p.m. Funeral Services will also be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Gull Bay.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
