|
|
It is with very heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Paulette Marie Lizette Thompson, age 73, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1:42 A.M., surrounded by her family, at her residence, the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Paulette was born in Port Arthur on January 4, 1946. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Eva Choiselat and her in-laws Jack and Margaret (Peg) Thompson. Paulette is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James Thompson, by her children – Tim (Paula), Cory (Connie), Shelly (Keith) Alanen, by her grandchildren – Devin (Daniella), Riley (Krista), Brody and Jaida, Maya and Marcus, Austin (Kim) and Conner. Paulette is also survived by her best friend and pride and joy, Tika, by her sister Lorraine (Jack) Kroker, sisters and brothers-in-law – Nancy (Danny) Mignault, Bonnie (Richard) Morden, David (Kathy) Thompson, Bernard (Suzanne) Thompson, Maureen (Peter) Wilcox, Bev (Neil) McLennan. Numerous nephews and nieces also survive. According to Paulette's wishes cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. A wife, a mother, a grandma too, this is the legacy we have from you. You taught us love and how to fight, you gave us strength, you gave us might, a stronger person would be hard to find, and in your heart you were always kind. You fought for us all in one way or another, not just as a wife, not just as a mother. For all of us you gave your best, now the time has come for you to rest. So go in peace, you've earned your sleep, your love in our hearts we'll always keep. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.