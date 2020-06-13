Pauline Shellnutt
Mrs. Pauline R. Shellnutt, age 92 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away at home on Sunday, June 7th, 2020. She was born on February 29th, 1928 in Collingwood, ON. For the last 50 plus years, Pauline lived, worked and retired in Fort William, all while regularly attending St. Patrick's Cathedral. Pauline is survived by her four children, extended family, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and as per her wishes, no service will be held. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to Shelter House Thunder Bay would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
