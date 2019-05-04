Home

Pauline Young

March 1, 1927 – April 27, 2019

Ms. Pauline Young (nee Hardy), age 92, passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on April 27, 2019, where she resided briefly since July 2018. Mom was born in Nipigon, ON to Frank and Louise Hardy and was the youngest of the 3 siblings. It was in Nipigon where she started her family and lived in many North Western communities before settling in Port Arthur in 1968. Her family was first and foremost. She loved to talk about her children (3), grandchildren (11) and great grandchildren (20). She lived a humble life and made friends easily. Mom was predeceased by her parents, daughter Paulette and grandchild Theo, her brother Andrew, sister-in-law Vera Hardy and brother-in-law Albert Overland. Mom is survived by her sister Edna Hardy, children Robert (Lucy) and Gary (Christine), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the staff on 7N for their care and compassion towards mom. In keeping with mom's wishes, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of choice would be appreciated.

