Pawel's work on Earth is complete. On June 8, 2019 the Gates of Heaven were graciously opened and he was called home.“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away” Rev 21:1
Pawel was born in Yorkton, Saskatchewan on December 9, 1928. Following the death of his father, Nicholas Malashewski in December 1930, the family moved to Roblin, Manitoba and lived there briefly before moving to Kenora, Ontario.
In 1949 at the age of 20, he ventured off to Terrace Bay, seeking employment in the newly established Kimberly Clark Pulp and Paper Mill. It was there that he met Elizabeth, his loving and devoted wife of 66 years.
Pawel had a lengthy and rewarding career at the mill which spanned nearly 40 years. He retired as Pulp Mill Superintendent at age 58. The strong work ethic that he demonstrated over the years gained him the respect of many. He continued to busy himself with various part time jobs; LCBO Manager being one of them.
He had several interests throughout his rich and blessed life. In his younger years he took on the role of Cub master. One of his “Pack” members still refers to him as a great “Akela”..appropriately so, as an Akela is a symbol of wisdom, authority and leadership, all qualities that Pawel epitomized.
During the winter months, Pawel enjoyed curling. His skill in the sport led him to many competitive bonspiels. Travel to Florida to escape the winter was also something he took pleasure in. In the summer months he could be found meticulously tending to his vegetable and flower gardens. Returning home to Kenora each summer was always something he looked forward to. Family time at the lake was very special to him. His brother Peter was delighted by his visits and Peter's family was never shy on the love they showered on their Uncle Pawel.
Pawel was a perfect role model for both his children and grandchildren. He showed great interest in all of their pursuits and was always there to help when needed.
Pawel was predeceased by his father Nicholas, his mother Justyna, his stepfather Fred Slobodian, and his brothers Alec and Joseph Slobodian.
His memory will be forever cherished by his loving family: his wife Elizabeth, his children Helen Marie, Paul (Michelle), Mark (Shirley), Diane (Sam), and Lori (Derek); his brother Peter, brother-in-law Fernando (Shirley), his seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren, as well as his nieces, nephews and close friends.
The family is very thankful to Dr. McLeod and the Staff of Wilkes Terrace. The kindness and compassion shown to Pawel during his time there, allowed him to continue to enjoy life. To those present during his final moments, we are grateful.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Martin of Tours RC Church on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00am. Donations to the St. Martin of Tour Building Fund, the McCausland Hospital or a charity of your choice are welcomed.
Bye for now…..