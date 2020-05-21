Peggy Wark
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Peggy Wark, aged 75 years, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 with her family by her side. Peggy will be missed dearly by her five children Tracey Wark, Debbie Enders, Mike Wark (Paula), Bradley Wark (Angel) and Brenda DeVente (Dave). She will also be missed by her 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren along with many other family members and friends. Peggy is predeceased by her husband Bob Wark, her parents John and Sadie Lane, brothers Vern Lane and Earl Lane and sister Hazel Sutton. Peggy is survived by her sisters Vera Hansen, Irene Sitch (Harold), Helen Hansen (Gilbert) and Betty Lesnick (Fred) and her brother Glenn Lane (Roberta). Peggy worked several jobs over the years including Skyline, Grandma's and the Galaxy just to name a few. But in her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her many friends. She enjoyed going to dances with her sister Vera and her friend Ruth. She enjoyed listening to country music and watching her game shows. Respecting Peggy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family ceremony will be held at a later date. If so desired donations in honor of Peggy may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved