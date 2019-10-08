Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
the Finlandia Club
314 Bay Street
Pentti Ahola


1933 - 2019
Pentti Ahola Obituary

Mr. Pentti Ahola, age 86 years, passed away on October 2, 2019 in the TBRHSC.

Pentti was born in Toholampi, Finland on March 22, 1933. He worked in bush camps and for many years at Great Lakes. He enjoyed many different sports, even following local teams and attending many games throughout the years.

Pentti will be sadly missed by the Finnish community in the Bay Street area as well as siblings in Finland.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Finlandia Club, 314 Bay Street on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Pentti's life.

