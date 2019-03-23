|
|
PERRY COOPER repaired his last car, packed up his tools, and drove from this earth March 21st. He has left to join his co-mechanic daughter Roxann, and wife Diana for their last trip, after a long hard battle. Perry was called Grumpy by family and friends, and while he had a terrific kind and gentle heart, he tried his best to live up to his moniker. His many years with Cooper's Sand and Gravel, Crossroads Service, and Arnone's Transport consumed his working life. He loved to fix anything mechanical rolling on tires. His home life involved helping others, but revolved around Diana and Roxann, and later his grandson Nolan whom he loved dearly. Later this year, the remains of Diana, Roxann, and Perry will be privately interred in the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery. The family thanks the medical staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for their kindness during the past few months. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation, Northern Cancer Fund, Lupus Ontario or Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated.On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca