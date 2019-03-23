Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Resources
More Obituaries for Perry Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perry Cooper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Perry Cooper Obituary

PERRY COOPER repaired his last car, packed up his tools, and drove from this earth March 21st. He has left to join his co-mechanic daughter Roxann, and wife Diana for their last trip, after a long hard battle. Perry was called Grumpy by family and friends, and while he had a terrific kind and gentle heart, he tried his best to live up to his moniker.  His many years with Cooper's Sand and Gravel, Crossroads Service, and Arnone's Transport consumed his working life. He loved to fix anything mechanical rolling on tires.  His home life involved helping others, but revolved around Diana and Roxann, and later his grandson Nolan whom he loved dearly. Later this year, the remains of Diana, Roxann, and Perry will be privately interred in the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery. The family thanks the medical staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for their kindness during the past few months. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation, Northern Cancer Fund, Lupus Ontario or Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated.
 

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
Download Now