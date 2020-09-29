Perttu Rajamaki

On Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020, Perttu Kalevi Rajamaki, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 86. Perttu was born on October 15th, 1933 in Rautio, Finland. On December 9th, 1962 he married the love of his life Kerttu Kyllikki Korhonen. They raised two sons, Heikki and Erkki and a daughter Anne.



Perttu and Kerttu emigrated to Thunder Bay from Finland in 1967. In 1970, they decided to move to Sweden and then in 1972, they moved back to Thunder Bay.



Perttu was a hard working man having spent many years working in the mills and then having a long career with Exterior Finishing. He ended his career working side by side with his son Heikki at Heikki's Siding Company.



Perttu had a passion for fishing and looked forward to catching that big lake trout or pickerel. He loved listening to Finnish music, especially when his son Erkki would play the accordion. His garden was especially important to him. He grew the biggest potato crop and loved sharing them with his friends and family. His love of gardening rubbed off onto his daughter Anne as she continues to grow large potato crops as well.



Perttu is survived by Kerttu, his wife of 57 years; children Heikki, Erkki (Mya) and Anne (Ryan); grandsons Darian, Matti, Mika, Alexander and Erik. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Finland and Sweden. He was predeceased by his parents, Antti and Amanda as well as his sisters Enni, Anni and his brothers Matti, Veikko, Reino, Paavo and Niilo.



A private funeral will be held with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hilldale Lutheran Church.