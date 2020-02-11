|
|
Mr. Peter Chamut age 92 years, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Transitional Unit.
Peter was born on January 04, 1928 in Port Arthur, Ontario. He worked for Canada Steamship Lines for 38 years as the general foreman in the package freight division until their close and finished his work career with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Cumberland Street branch which he thoroughly enjoyed.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter and spent many wonderful years at his cottage at Northern Lights Lake. He and his wife Margaret had the pleasure of travelling the world and had many wonderful tales of their adventures.
Peter will be sadly missed and remembered by his stepson Grahame Cormack and his sons Peter Jr. and Paul and his grandchildren James, Jennifer, Sarah and Ashley.
Peter was predeceased by his wife Margaret in November of 2018.
As per Peter's wishes he will be cremated and as such there will be no formal funeral. A celebration of Peter's life will take place at a later date with his immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.