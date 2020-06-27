Peter Cicinski
It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Cicinski announce his passing, life long resident of Gillies Township. Born January 4, 1960 to Paul and Olga Cicinski, he attended local elementary schools and Selkirk CVI. He was a hard worker who worked on the family dairy farm and other various jobs in the area. He took over the ownership of the dairy farm and had won several awards for the quality of milk he produced. After several years working the dairy farm he decided to make a change to breed and sell beef. Over the years he had gained a steady demand and a good reputation for the meat he produced. He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing and hunting and went on numerous fishing trips with family and friends. He will be sadly missed by his twin sister Paula (Greg Williscroft), sisters Peggy (Berend Blekkenhorst), Pamela (Richard Pitton), nieces Nicole (Brenden Bortolon), Ashley and nephew Bryce. Predeceased by parents and numerous Aunts and Uncles. Due to Covid19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. A celebration of Peter's Life will be held at a later date; condolences can be emailed to petercici1960@gmail.com If friends so desire, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Peter's memory would be appreciated.


Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
