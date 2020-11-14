Peter David Spafford, age 65, passed away suddenly, of a heart attack, on November 5, 2020, at his Thunder Bay home.



Standing tall at 6'3” with size 13 shoes and hands the size of baseball mitts, to those who knew Peter he was a giant of a man and he had a heart and a generosity of spirit to match.



Peter was born on January 21, 1955, in Neepawa, Manitoba. Raised on a farm on the edge of Riding Mountain National Park, he could operate and maintain almost any piece of machinery. His many and varied careers included, among many others, heavy machinery operator, drill rig operator, custom harvester and carpenter. During the last 25 or so years he was ABAA's Director of Quality Assurance. He was an instructor and educator and a true force in the air barrier industry. He trained contractors and inspectors in the spray foam industry and was known for his expert knowledge, professionalism and kindness. He particularly enjoyed personally inspecting the construction of National Museum of the American Indian, a part of the Smithsonian National Museum in Washington, D.C.



Peter was a licenced commercial pilot, completely rebuilding his much-loved Mooney airplane. Peter was a “stop and smell the roses” kind of man. He would always take time to appreciate the natural beauty of things. He loved the outdoors and especially loved being with his close friends camping, hunting and fishing – his favourite part being that of sitting around a campfire playing music and singing country songs. Close friends knew him as “Petie Travis” as he had a singing voice very similar to Randy Travis. His last expression before leaving on a hunting trip would be “I hope I don't get anything” – but he usually did.



Peter was a “jack of all trades” and master of most. He was the “go to” man to everyone who knew him – if you needed anything done, he either did it himself or he knew someone to go to.



However, Peter considered his biggest accomplishments in life to be his close relationship with Jehovah God, as one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 45 years, and his family. The true joys of his life were his two children, of whom he was immensely proud, and grandchildren upon whom the sun rose and set.



Peter is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mikki Spafford (Melissa), his two children, Kristin Sundell (Randy) and Andrew Spafford (Kristin Withenshaw) and his grandchildren Danika and Lukas. He is also survived by his mother, Thelma Spafford, his five siblings: Greg Spafford (Diane), Sandra Larson (Roland), Kevin Spafford (Maggie), Lisa Ploss (Calvin) and Daren Spafford (Debbie) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Peter was predeceased by his father, Stewart Spafford.



Peter was a kind, loving and generous man with a wicked sense of humour. He would wish to be remembered as such.



A virtual memorial service has been held for family and close friends.



If friends so desire, donations may be made in Peter's memory at jw.org.



Peter's family would like to express their deepest thanks for the outpouring of love, support and condolences. It has been an incredible comfort and greatly appreciated.