Kamstra, Peter Douglas passed away August 25, 2020 at Pioneer Ridge after a lengthy battle with MS.Born August 16, 1962, he was the youngest of the 8 children of Klaas and Gay Kamstra. He was raised on the family dairy farm in Slate River and attended Slate River School and Selkirk High School. After some time working in Winnipeg, he returned to Thunder Bay and worked on local farms including the home farm and for his sister Linda. Pete liked to mess around with mechanical things. Although he would turn his hand to most jobs, regardless of how hard or dirty they were, the farm work chores he preferred involved working with the machinery rather than the livestock. He would spend hours trying to get things to run in the fear that if a machine didn't work he just might have to do its job by hand. He worked hard when required but hurried off to play whenever he could. He shared with his brother Bill, an interest in airplanes and they spent many an hour pouring over different magazines looking at the latest developments in plane design, who was flying what planes world -wide and discussing where and why planes crashed? Pete was a gregarious person and had many friends. He would go out for coffee with his buds at the drop of a hat. Many a Sunday morning was spent with friends at the NorWester for brunch until his MS took away his ability to get around. He enjoyed the times he spent crewing when his friend Scott was racing snowmobiles. Give him an errand and he would be happy to run into town to do it especially if someone else provided the means of doing so. He happily indulged his visiting nephews and nieces by taking them along on his adventures or providing transportation for theirs. Most of his siblings considered he reverted to their age whenever he could but appreciated that he would lend a hand to adult projects if asked to do so. He became honorary ‘Uncle Pete' to the children of some of his friends. The true love of Pete's life was hockey and he went out of his way to play whenever he could. With his brothers Don and Dan, he would play ball hockey in the hallway at home driving the rest of the family to exasperation as inevitably loud squabbles would result over the ever changing rules of the game. As often happens with the youngest in the near neighbourhood, he wound up stuck in goal when the game moved outside onto the driveway. Pete, however, embraced the position and spent most of his hockey playing years as a goalie starting at the Pee Wee level in the Rural Hockey League and moving on to play with many different teams in the local area when a goalie was required. The professional players he followed the most were those who displayed a bit of attitude along with their talent. He also enjoyed cycling, golf, tennis, skiing and baseball. He even spent some time umpiring kid's ball. Although in recent years he followed the Blue Jays, he was a dedicated Expos fan until their demise and even preferred to watch their games on the French network to watching the Jays in English. Pete is survived by his brothers Bill, Dan and Don (Becky) and his sisters Nellie, Claudia (Larry) Ginter and Linda Teasdale, sister-in-law Darlene and nieces and nephews Louise, Rob , Greg, Gord, Jessica, Jeremiah, Rhiannon and Ellie, numerous great-nieces and nephews and many cousins, aunt Tiny Dekker and uncle Jim Dekker. He was predeceased by his parents, his eldest brother Bob and his nephew Geoff Ginter. There will be no formal memorial service at this time. Remember Pete by sharing a coffee or two with a friend, preferably enjoying something sweet and chocolate at the same time. MemorIal donations can be made to the Helping Hands group at Pioneer Ridge who helped brighten the time he spent in care or to Pro Kids to give kids opportunities to play the sports he so loved.