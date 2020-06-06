Peter Edward Loski
1948 - 2020
Mr. Peter Edward Loski, age 72 years, resident of Thunder Bay Ontario passed away, after a brief battle with complications due to heart surgery, on May 25, 2020. Born May 21,1948 in Port Arthur. Peter worked at Bruno's Contracting and various jobs throughout the city as well as volunteering where ever his help was needed. He enjoyed concerts at events all over the city, especially summer in the parks, bluesfests, Italiafest and many more. Other favorite pass times were fishing, gardening spending time at church every Sunday. Thank you to Pastor Brian Falkenhol for his kind words and prayers. Peter was always on the go. If he wasn't walking he would be riding his bike. He always found a way to make extra money whether it be picking dew worms, cutting lawns or shoveling. Peter enjoyed helping friends, family and neighbors or anyone needing a hand. Peter is survived by brothers Victor (Teresa), Gary (Vicky) from B.C., Ron (Mandy) David and Maryann (Dave) Clair, nieces and nephews and other relatives. Predeceased by parents William Sr and Elvi Marie Loski, brothers Norman, William Jr. and sister Susan in infancy. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.If friends so desire, an act of kindness can be done in memory of Peter, as that is what he would have wanted. A special thank you to Bill and Heidi for being there for Peter as they were a major part of his life, just like family. The family wishes to thank the staff of Emergency and ICU for their care and compassion as well as staff, nurses and doctors at St. Joseph's Hospital. Peter fought his health problems as long as he could, until he could fight no more.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.
