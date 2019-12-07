|
|
Peter Hans Seyffert, PhD, 85, of Thunder Bay, 'shuffled off this mortal coil' at home on November 27, 2019 surrounded by family and close friends. He is predeceased by two wives, Henriette Seyffert in 1986 and Ann Osborn-Seyffert in February of this year. He is survived by two sons, Mike and Chris, multiple grandchildren and extended family in Germany. Peter was a perennial presence both in the language department at LU and as a member of the union's negotiating committee. A patron of many charities, he was generous and kind. He qualified for the Medical Assistance in Dying and was his irreverant self to the final moment. Ever one to know what he wanted, he had no hesitation and looked forward to release from his suffering. His gain is our loss and we feel it acutely. Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com