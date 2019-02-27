|
With heavy hearts the family of Peter Hunda, 62, announces his unexpected passing on February 23, 2019. He was born on April 19, 1956 in Fort William, attended local schools, then worked for C.P.Rail until retirement. Peter's life circled around his family, friends, and home. He enjoyed the freedom of retirement with his wife, and would often garden, producing beautiful plants as a result. He was a kind and quiet man, always proud of his children's accomplishments. Peter was predeceased by his parents John and Betty Hunda. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Jennie, his son Christopher, daughter Lyndsay (Eric), cat Jazzy, brother John (Lorna), father-in-law Desmond (Anne), mother-in-law Freda, sister-in-law Debbie, brothers-in-law Mark, Calvin and Danny, and nieces Elyse, Tiffany, and Gina. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2019 at 11 am at Calvary Lutheran Church with Pastor Tim officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Foundation- Northern Cardiac Fund.