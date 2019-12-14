|
|
On December 3, 2019, Peter John Lehto of Conmee Township passed away at the age of 39 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his parents Brian and May Lehto and brother Michael Lehto. Peter grew up in Conmee Township, attended Kakabeka School and Hillcrest High School. Peter worked with his family in the gravel pit. He moved on to work at several different companies before moving out West to work with other contracting outfits. No service will be held.Peter is gone
but never forgotten,
he will be missed always.