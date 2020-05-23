Peter Joseph Herbert passed away peacefully at home in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday, May 16. Born on September 16, 1943, he grew up in Toronto, Ontario, where he met his wife and married in 1971. During his lifetime, he maintained a close relationship with many school friends, joining some of them for the grand tour of Europe and the Middle East in the 1960's. Peter was a Queen's Scout, and had an enduring love of nature and the outdoors, with a particular interest in fishing and bird watching. Peter lived for several years in Hymers, Ontario, before moving with his family into Thunder Bay. He coached Little League baseball in Westfort, and worked as a real estate agent. In 2016, Peter and his wife moved to Edmonton to be closer to family that settled out west. Wherever he put down roots, his gentleness and quality of character would build lasting friendships. Peter was a generous, compassionate, charming person who found joy in helping others and supporting local charities. His incredible sense of wit, humour and infectious laugh could bring a room together. Peter is survived by his loving wife, Lynne, children Amanda (Ryan) and Joseph (Diana), son-in-law, Eugene Conrad and six grandchildren (Jackson, Alexander, Avery, Maya, Audrey, Emily), whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Herbert, and beloved daughter Sarah. Peter's cremation has taken place and there will be no public service due to the current pandemic situation. Instead, we ask anyone who feels the need to write a condolence message at the following online obituary: https://www.capitalcitycremation.ca/obituaries/peter-herbert/
If you wish, a donation in Peter's name to your local food bank or soup kitchen would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 23, 2020.