Mr Peter Walas, 69 years of age, passed away on Friday March 29, 2019 with the love and support of family and friends by his side. Peter was born in Frankfurt Germany on September 5, 1949. He came to Canada (Port Arthur) with his mother Ingrid and father Joseph in 1950.Online condolences
Fishing, camping and hunting were all passionate activities that Peter shared with family and friends. Passing down his knowledge and stories for all to enjoy. His keen eye for the arts and drawing always brought inner peace. His true love and pride came from his boys in which he and Joyce shared for years, through sports, traveling, camping and fishing.
The Lakehead Board of Education is where Peter would work for 25 years, before retiring and starting a new chapter with Cadillac Fairview for the next 10 years. Known for his jokes and pranks, those who knew him well, had the chance to see that special side of him. After time in Winnipeg, Calgary and Kelowna, it was time for Peter to return home to be close to family and friends. Pioneer Ridge would become his home where he still had that infectious smile and laugh.
Survived by his sons Darryl (Kyna-Lee), Gregory (Lindsay), brothers John and Edwin, sisters Ingrid, Irene and Mary Lynn. Grandchildren Hudson, Walker, Benjamin and Senna as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Joseph in September of 2000 and Ingrid in March of 2008. Beloved son and inspiraton Kevin Bradley in November 1976 and beloved sister Christine in March of 1983.
With better days ahead, we will catch you on the flip side Pops!
Heartfelt appreciation and sincere thank you for all the support by the medical team in the Intensive Care Unit at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre.
A private celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
