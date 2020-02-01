|
|
It is with heavy hearts the family of Mr. Peter Mikucki, age 95 years, announce his peaceful passing on January 28, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor with family by his side.
Peter was born in Bezdany, Poland on February 29, 1924. In 1940 at the age of 16 he became a German prisoner of war forced to work on the rail road. After the war Peter stayed in Germany as part of the Polish army. He then came to Canada to work for CP Rail in Toronto. He later ventured to Thunder Bay (Port Arthur) to work in the bush camps.
In 1961 Peter went back to Poland and met the love of his life Krystyna nee Gulbinowicz. They were married on April 30, 1961. Shortly after returning to Thunder Bay they moved to their forever home on Brent Street in anticipation of raising a family.
After experiencing an injury, Peter changed professions to work at Lakehead University as a custodian. He was known for his hard work and incredible work ethic. He retired at 65 years of age in 1989.
In the early 1970's Peter built with his own hands a beautiful camp on Hawk Island on Dog Lake. He was a “Jack of all trades” and we often wondered what couldn't he do! Carpentry, masonry, electrical, plumbing… the list goes on. Many wonderful memories were made at camp with family and friends. Every Sunday boat loads of friends would be ferried over to spend the day. Peter was proud to share his beautiful camp with everyone. In the early 1990's he built an addition to the camp in the anticipation of grandchildren.
Peter had many hobbies but he was probably most passionate about fishing. He loved fishing year round and had many favorite places he would go. Peter had a large vegetable garden that he maintained until he was 90 years old. He also spent much time going blueberry and mushroom picking with Krystyna and friends. For 11 years during the winter months Peter and Krystyna enjoyed spending time in Arizona where they had many great adventures.
Peter was actively involved in the Polish community. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 219 where he was the treasurer for many years. Peter was also a long time parishioner of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church where he rarely missed a Sunday Service.
Peter loved his daughters and grandchildren and would do anything for them… they were his world. Having had his children later in life he worried he would not see them grow up… he not only saw his girls grow up, but also his grandchildren.
Peter was for the most part a quiet man, but for those privileged enough to know him understand when he did share stories how special that was. Peter was the most caring and generous person with his family and friends and he touched many lives.
Peter will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Kerry Vacchiano (Nello) and Betty Romu, and grandchildren Evan and Andie Romu. Numerous other relatives in Canada and Europe also survive. Peter was predeceased by his wife Krystyna, father Boleslaw, mother Jozefa and sisters Helena and Stefa.
Thank you to all the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor, 4 South, for their kind and compassionate care.
Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 leaving the Harbourview Funeral Centre at 10:30 a.m. to St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Poland Church, 93 North Algoma Street, for the Funeral Mass to be celebrated by Rev. Krystian Sokal beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday evening, February 3, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre where the Vigil Service will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Should friends so desire, donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Peter's memory to the charity of your choice.