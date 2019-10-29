|
It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Pentti Pasanen announces his passing at St. Joseph's Hospice in Thunder Bay on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 90 following a brief illness.
Peter was born January 8, 1929 �in Rantasalmi, Finland and immigrated to Canada in 1953. Armed with a formidable work ethic, he laboured for three years at bush camps in Northwestern Ontario before training as a welder in British Columbia. Peter spent the next nine years welding at paper mills, oil refineries, hydro plants, machine shops and construction sites in BC, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.
He met and married his wife Sinikka in 1958, and they eventually settled in Port Arthur in 1965 with their young daughter Shirley. Peter then started his own welding business under the name Ace Welding in 1966, which later became Thunder Bay Welding & Supplies.
Ever the entrepreneur, Peter opened The Weldinghouse in 1981 and operated it until he retired in 1990. Retirement didn't last long though-Peter then embarked on a second career in picture framing, which was inspired by his admiration for art.
In his younger days, Peter loved to go fishing and hunting, and in later years he and Sinikka enjoyed travelling to warm destinations in the winter-whether going on cruises or snowbirding in Florida-and working on their camp at Cummins Lake in the summer. Peter also loved visits with his family, and always looked forward to seeing his grandchildren.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Sinikka, daughter Shirley Urquhart (Craig), and grandchildren Kristina (Kendal) and Daniel (Mario). He is also survived by relatives in Finland, including sisters Maija-Liisa Myllys-Niemela and Pirkko Sinisalo (Aimo), and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother Matilda, father Oskari and brother Matti.
Special thanks to Dr. Kevin Bezanson for his care and compassion over the last few months. Thanks also to the wonderful nursing team at Saint Elizabeth Health Care, especially Melissa, whose help allowed Peter to stay at home as long as possible.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12 pm-2 pm in the Provincial Room at the Prince Arthur Hotel. A private interment for family will follow immediately afterward.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Our Hearts at Home campaign (www.ourheartsathome.ca) through the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 29, 2019