It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Stanley Garrod Parker, age 82, of Shebandowan, Ontario. Peter died surrounded by his loving family on Monday, September 30th, 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. Peter was born on August 21, 1937 in Middlesex, England. As a child Peter was part of the British Evacuation during WWII and was placed in St. Kew, Cornwall and lived there until the war was over. In 1950, at the age of 13, Peter & his sister Patricia moved from the city of London, England to the remote northern community of Eva Lake, Ontario. He spent the majority of his teens in the Quetico region & surrounding areas of Atikokan & Fort Frances, Ontario. In the early 60's Peter moved to Burchell Lake, Ontario to work at the Coldstream mine. It was there that he met the love of his life Patsy whom he married in 1963. He continued to work in the mining industry at Burchell Lake and Manitouwadge before settling in Shebandowan, Ontario. In the early 1970's Peter began working for the Department of Lands and Forests as a firefighter and continued to work in this field for many years before retiring at the age of 57 as the base manager at the Ministry of Natural Resources in Shebandowan. Although technically retired, Peter continued to teach firefighting training courses until his early 70's. His passion for this field was evident in his love for sharing his many stories with anyone who would listen. Peter made life-long friends within the MNR whom he spoke of often and with high regard. Peter was a Jack of all trades, he enjoyed working with his hands fixing and building many things. He lovingly built a beautiful home for his family in Shebandowan, where they lived for over 50yrs. He was also actively involved with the Shebandowan Community centre helping out with the many activities and general maintenance there over the years and often declared himself the 'unofficial mayor' of Shebandowan. He loved watching Hockey and was a true fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the last years of his life, he was also a big fan of the Thunder Bay Northstars proudly cheering on his grandson Logan. He picked up the game himself in his late forties and played for the Thunder Bolt Delivery team in the NBC league well into his late 50's and was very proud of his many injuries/battle scars of the game. A true Canadian at heart. Peter will be greatly missed by his daughters Jennifer (Tod) Mihalcin, Jackie (Barry) Livingston and Jessica (Lucas) Durand and his grandchildren Mallory (Phil) Kennedy, Alison (Michael) Meany, Keenan Mihalcin (Michyla), Parker Livingston (Mackenzie), Logan Mihalcin, Peter Durand and great grandchildren Ava & Oliver Kennedy and his brother Gary (Sylvia) Parker. Peter will be missed dearly by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and his numerous nieces and nephews who all adored him. Peter was predeceased by his wife Patricia Parker (Patsy), and his sister Patricia Engler. The family would like to thank Peter's many medical care providers over the years, especially Dr. Slivchak and the Fort William Family Health team as well as the fantastic and compassionate nursing staff on 2C at the TBRHSC. The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4th at 11am at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Hwy 11/17 in Kakabeka Falls, Ontario followed by a luncheon at the Kakabeka Legion. Should friends and family so desire, donations can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made through
