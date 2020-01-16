|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Theador Rusak at age 77 years. Peter died early Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Peter was born in Delhi, Ontario on November 11, 1942. He experienced a very happy and formative childhood under the loving tutelage of his mother, grandparents and uncles. Peter loved living on the farm and eventually working in the tobacco fields. The discipline and hard labor involved in the farm life combined with daily affirmation of love deeply impacted Peter's character, making him the good man that he became as an adult.
Peter's spirit eventually led him to Port Arthur in the early fall of 1964 when he enrolled in the business program of Lakehead University. Leaving the comfort of southern Ontario for the wilderness of the far north illustrated an adventurous spirit and Peter's proclivity towards taking the plunge into the unknown. This plunge proved to be a stroke of luck and genius as Peter met the love of his life, Carol, during his early days on campus at L.U. Almost immediately, the two formed a union based on mutual love, respect, and genuine care. For over fifty years, Peter and Carol were essentially inseparable, sharing everything with one another. Together they experienced all the joys that life handed them as well as sorrows, especially the loss of their beloved son, John.
Peter taught at Hammarskjold High School for thirty years in the business department. During those years he formed many life long relationships and was especially proud of the many students who would acknowledge the debt of gratitude that they felt for Peter's role in educating them academically and preparing them for the working world. For a number of years, the highlight of the year for Peter's senior economics class was the trip to Dearborn. Michigan to view the General Motor's Automobile manufacturing process. Upon retiring from teaching with the Lakehead Board of Education, Peter put his passion for teaching and expertise to use with the Academic Upgrading department of Confederation College for 16 years. During this time, Peter encouraged students to believe in themselves and their ability to learn and to succeed. As a testament to his teaching expertise, Peter received the Award for Excellence.
Perhaps, the key to Peter's success as a teacher was his ability to partake in activities outside the academic world. In particular, Peter was passionate about his Harley Davidson and all the benefits that this entailed. Peter's enjoyed his annual pilgrimage to Wisconsin and Minnesota, perhaps re-living the spirit of Easy Rider. Peter experienced the true character of the Mid-Western states and, of course, the motorcycle culture. True to himself, these trips mostly remained as quiet memories and spiritual and mental rejuvenation.
Nothing gave Peter more satisfaction and a greater sense of self-fulfillment than the love of his family. Peter, by any measure was a great father to his daughter, Amy and his son, John. With Carol, his wife of over fifty years, the words, a perfect union, could not be any more fitting. Peter and Carol seemed to be at times in perfect sync with one another. They shared everything. Family meant everything to Peter and he was lovingly protective of his family. He was very much the benevolent caretaker, often going beyond expectations in support of family.
Peter loved music of all kinds and he and Carol travelled great distances to see so many of the important bands of our times. He was especially fond of the Rolling Stones concert which set the stage for many more rock concerts including Guns and Roses, Santana, Def Leppard, Nickelback and Pink.
Throughout his life, Peter developed a number of strong personal relationships. He was never interested in quantity but rather, committed to developing quality relationships that included his dear sister Pat, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law, Laurie Kovac and dear friends Cathy and Zen Kozyra and Chad and Roberta Hannah.
The illness that eventually took Peter's life proved to be heartbreaking to those close to him. He recognized the inevitability of his fate but he did not let it define him. To the end, he appreciated the true meaning of his existence and for him this did not allow for self pity. Peter loved watching the Raptors, rarely missing a game. He loved talking certain sports, especially women's Olympic hockey. And he loved talking about cars and owned a subscription to every car magazine.
The family thanks the professional care provided by Dr. Ibrahim, Dr. Simpson and Dr. J. Kotalik and the nursing staff of TBRHSC and St. Joseph's Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the Italian Cultural Centre, Algoma St. on Monday, January 20, 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Northern Cancer Fund, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre or to a charity of your choice.