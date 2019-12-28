|
|
August 4, 1931 - December 23, 2019
Peter (Rino) Trevisan passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre in his 88th year. Peter was born in Monfalcone, Gorizia Italy. At the age of 18, he immigrated to Canada aboard the Nelly arriving in Nova Scotia. He worked in Northern Ontario and the Yukon before settling in Thunder Bay. He became a skilled welder and had a 36 year career with Can Car. Peter was married to Lydia (nee Bortolussi) in 1957 and they were blessed with 4 sons before her passing in 1992.
Rino was a devoted husband to Francesca, blessed to have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this past year. Also, he was a loving father to Edward (Susan), Dr. Robert (Delfina), Gary (Donna), Paul (Tracey) and a loving stepfather of Maria (David) Vidotto, John (Kasia) Naccarato, Cynthia (Peter) Domjancic and Diana (Kirk) Clark. He was a proud nonno and will be forever cherished in the hearts of his 17 grandchildren, Brent (Julie), Eric, Cassandra, Alexis, Kaitlin, Joshua, Peter, Joseph and Andrew Trevisan, Alex Naccarato, Sean and Erica Vidotto, Maxwell and Sara Domjancic and Matthew, Nicole and Emily Clark. He is survived by a sister, Lidia (Vladimiro) Buiatti, in Italy and numerous relatives in Canada, Europe and the USA.
Peter loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, his pride and joy. He enjoyed gardening, watching his beloved Pittsburgh Penguins and spending time with Francesca and friends in the casino. He was a past member of the St. Anthony's church choir. He will be fondly remembered for his integrity and character and the countless hours we were blessed to enjoy with him, sipping tea and listening to his many life stories.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday December 29th at Harbourview Funeral Centre from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Vigil Prayers being offered at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Anthony's Church, 123 Hilldale Road, on Monday, December 30th, 2019 presided by Rev. Luigi Filippini at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's name can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.