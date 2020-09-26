

February 28, 1943 -

September 22, 2020



Peter William Hurrell, aged 77 years, died peacefully at Southbridge Roseview on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.Peter was born in Port Arthur, attended Pine Street School, PACI, Lakehead and Queen's University (BA, BEd). He taught English, as Dept. Head at Selkirk High School, and returned to Queen's University to earn a law degree (LLB). He began in private practice and then retired as an Assistant Crown Attorney. Those who knew Peter through his work and life will remember his vast knowledge, gentle nature, clever humor and single mindedness to always do the right thing.Peter loved all music and was an outstanding pianist and Secretary to the TBSO. He enjoyed skiing just as much, first as a downhill racer in High School, instructing at Candy Mountain and through many family ski trips across the country. Peter enjoyed his camp at Gravel River, where there, and at home, he could develop his skills in sailing, woodworking and being an all-around handyman. Peter was a volunteer with the Thunder Bay Symphony and the Crossroads Addiction Recovery Centre.Peter is predeceased by his parents Hayward and Tillie, and his first wife Marilyn. He is survived by his wife Marlene, son Stephen (Janice), daughter Lynne (Barry George), step-children Ian Wilson (Kate Murray) and Heather Wilson (Alex Berry) and siblings Douglas (Faye) and Hillary. He has three much loved grandchildren, Erica (Vince), Meagan (Luke) and William George.Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Peter's life will take place at a later date.The family would like to thank all those involved in Peter's care at Roseview. Their kindness to Peter and to the family made a difficult time easier to manage.Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay, or the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra (TBSO) would be appreciated.