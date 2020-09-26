1/1
Peter William Hurrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


February 28, 1943 -
September 22, 2020

Peter William Hurrell, aged 77 years, died peacefully at Southbridge Roseview on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Peter was born in Port Arthur, attended Pine Street School, PACI, Lakehead and Queen's University (BA, BEd). He taught English, as Dept. Head at Selkirk High School, and returned to Queen's University to earn a law degree (LLB). He began in private practice and then retired as an Assistant Crown Attorney. Those who knew Peter through his work and life will remember his vast knowledge, gentle nature, clever humor and single mindedness to always do the right thing.

Peter loved all music and was an outstanding pianist and Secretary to the TBSO. He enjoyed skiing just as much, first as a downhill racer in High School, instructing at Candy Mountain and through many family ski trips across the country. Peter enjoyed his camp at Gravel River, where there, and at home, he could develop his skills in sailing, woodworking and being an all-around handyman. Peter was a volunteer with the Thunder Bay Symphony and the Crossroads Addiction Recovery Centre.

Peter is predeceased by his parents Hayward and Tillie, and his first wife Marilyn. He is survived by his wife Marlene, son Stephen (Janice), daughter Lynne (Barry George), step-children Ian Wilson (Kate Murray) and Heather Wilson (Alex Berry) and siblings Douglas (Faye) and Hillary. He has three much loved grandchildren, Erica (Vince), Meagan (Luke) and William George.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Peter's life will take place at a later date.

The family would like to thank all those involved in Peter's care at Roseview. Their kindness to Peter and to the family made a difficult time easier to manage.

Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay, or the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra (TBSO) would be appreciated.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved