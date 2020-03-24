|
|
It's with great sadness we announce the passing of Peter Wright Cramb, 91, of Thunder Bay. Dad passed on March 20, 2020 surrounded with family. He was born to Thomas and Mary Ann Cramb on November 1, 1928 in Crieff, Perthshire, Scotland. He was married to Elizabeth (Kirk) Cramb, the love of his life, in December 15, 1950. Peter is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Jameus (Lorne), his son, Gordon (Cathy) of Brockville as well as his grandchildren, Ryan Remenda, Ashlee Remenda, Colin Jameus, Danielle Raabe, Kenneth Raabe, Saya Cramb, Lyndsy Cramb, Brittany Cramb, great grandchildren and he is also survived by his four nieces in Scotland. Peter was predeceased by his loving wife. Elizabeth and daughter, Leona Raabe. Peter's great love was for his God, Jehovah, he served him faithfully and courageously for many years. Jehovah God now has Peter in his memory. Peter was known for his love of the great outdoors. He loved camping even if it was 30 below. He volunteered with the Lakehead Search and Rescue for over 45 years. He also run his own business, Warmaire Heating and Cooling for many years until his retirement in 2004. Cremation has taken place as per Peter's wishes. A private family memorial will take place because of the Covid-19 virus at a later date. My Way
I've lived a life that's full
I've travelled each and
every highway
And more, much more than this
I DID IT MY WAY