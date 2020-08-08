On July 31, 2020, Peter Zachary (our Pops, Grandpa, Gigi and Great-grandpa) passed away peacefully at home and on his own terms in his 89th year. For 32 years he proudly served and protected his community as a firefighter with the City of Thunder Bay. Upon his retirement as Captain in 1989, Peter shifted his focus to continue operating the Mini-Putt at Boulevard Lake, which was a family business for many years. In earlier times, Peter enjoyed camping, fishing, going to the beach and playing pool, but had a passion for cooking. He loved hosting big spaghetti suppers for family and friends and was well known for his famous spaghetti sauce recipe. He also had many travel adventures with his dear Rosie, with Hawaii and Las Vegas being two of their favourite destinations. Peter was the last survivor of the original Bonco card gang but was able to continue the tradition with two of his sons and a new card loving crew. Throughout his life, Peter was the rock that supported his family and friends in all matters big and small. The mould was broken when he was born and his passing leaves a great void. Peter will continue to be a source of inspiration for us all. Loveable, likeable, selfless and kind…a generous man who inspired our family to be the best that they can be. Peter's legacy will live on through his surviving sons: Dan (Jill) and Gord; his grandchildren Christine (Aaron) Stark, Michelle (Eric) Luedtke, Janna (Jean-Louis), Erinn (Iain) and William; and his great-grandchildren Brendan and Lauren Stark and Bailey, Zachery and Tyler Luedtke. He is also survived by his brother Paul (Joyce) and numerous other relatives. Peter was predeceased by his spouse Rosemary (2008), his son Michael (2010), his parents William (1968) and Anne (1990), sister Jean Zanni (2015), as well as other extended family members. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside memorial service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery by invite only. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Toys for Tots, Humane Society or other charity would be greatly appreciated.





