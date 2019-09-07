|
January 24, 1928 ~ September 1, 2019
Mr. Peter Zack age 91 years, resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor 2 North Lavender, passed away peacefully on the evening of Sunday, September 1, 2019 with his close friend David Verescak by his side.
Peter was a resident of the city, born to Mary and Joseph Zack, pioneer residents of the East End. Peter worked at the family store, Zack's Meats and Grocery on McIntosh Street his whole life.
He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Church, and a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Slovak Branch #129, receiving a meritorious medal for all his work.
In his early years Peter had a passion for boating and fishing with his late friend Peter Dika, but Peter was always the captain.
Peter enjoyed playing accordian and would entertain his friends and legion commrads singing, laughing and telling jokes.
Peter is survived by close friend David Verescak and nephews David and Allan Zack of Toronto. He was predeceased by parents Mary and Joseph, brother Steve and John, sister-in-law Mary and niece Linda Bascello, stepbrother Joseph Zack, stepsisters Millie Moroniak, Betty Krelove, Ann Paygar and Genevieve Barabash.
As per Peter's wishes cremation and private interment was held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 officiated by Rev. Neil Otke, Chaplain of the Slovak Legion. Peter was laid to rest in the family plot in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
THANK YOU
To all the staff of Hogarth Riverview Manor 2 North Lavender. I have seen what you go through on a daily basis. Many of you went above and beyond your duties for which I am thankful for you keeping Peter comfortable.
Special thank you to Rev. Neil Otke, Mike Verescak and Mike Pizzi for your visits and companionship. To Juliano Brusidan for taking Peter to church services. His Hogarth friends Lora Moro and Tony Delaqua and your families, your help will always be remembered. To Dr. Skunta for all your care, and Blake Funeral Chapel.
In Peter's memory please remember to visit the elderly as often as possible, it made his life better. If so, donations to St. Joseph's Foundation would be appreciated.
OPICINAJE V POKOJI S KRISTOM PANOM