



Feb. 23, 1937 –

July 9, 2020



“You are my Sunshine”



Phil was raised in O'Connor Township on the family farm with his three sisters. Days were busy with working the farm, it was a good life. He loved horses and could often be found riding bareback like the wind down the road on his horse Beauty to fetch the mail. His love of farming and all things outdoors would follow him the rest of his life. Always busy doing something, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, haying, and gardening, serving on council and monitoring the community pasture. When he did get freetime, he would immerse himself in the latest Louis L'Amour book, his favourite author. Phil met Patsy and together they raised their 4 kids. They both enjoyed rural life and the simple things it had to offer. Their door was always open and it was a safe, nurturing place to be. They built at camp at Rita Lake and enjoyed travelling throughout Canada, especially stampedes. Him and Patsy shared a common love for the land and together they created a large and bountiful garden which they shared with family and friends. The cold room was packed full of preserves and veggies to get through the winter. Grandchildren, nieces and nephews all have fond memories of working the garden under his watchful eye and great grandkids loved picking out their Halloween pumpkins each year. Retiring from his career for The Great Lakes in '97, he kept in touch with his work chums for breakfasts and coffees in KB village. Phil was proud of his family. His face would light up to see them when they walked through the door. He was always there in a pinch, whether it be to help move or help in the yard. He never missed a birthday or special occasion. Getting visits from his nephews and nieces always made his day. He had a close bond with his 3 sisters and valued his friendship with his brother-in-law Tony, who in later years supplied his breakfast visits and fish n chip dinners, which he loved. Referred to as "DA" by his grandkids, he was the best any kid could ask for, fond memories that are far too many to mention. He could spin a tall tale like nobody else, make the best breakfast and unless you were bleeding to death, "there was nothing to cry about" and a big hug on the way out the door was a must. Left to cherish his memory are his kids Terrance (Lisa), Yvonne (John), John, Deb (George); grandkids Pamela (Dennis), Clyde (Rachelle), Jolene (Craig), Stacey (Ryan), Tiffany (Chris), Richard (Danielle), Jonathon; great grankids Darcie, Nick (Chelsea), Brendon (Nadia), Hailley, Jude, Alexandria, Nicholas, Lucas, Grace; great great grandkids Julien, Ferra and Elias; sisters Charlotte, Pat (Tony), Francis (Mervin); numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Predeceased by wife Patsy. A private family service will take place at a later date.