The family of Philip Gregory Kinsman sadly announces his passing on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at TBRHSC. Philip was the youngest child of Evelyn & Wesley Kinsman of Thunder Bay. Philip was a graduate of Westgate High School and then from Confederation College Aviation program. After graduation, Phil worked for various companies around NWOntario as a commercial pilot. Unfortunately, he had to leave his profession due to medical reasons. Philip always loved the outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing & camping. Philip is lovingly remembered by his mother, Evelyn Kinsman and survived by his siblings; Kathleen Ott (Werner), Ian (Vikki) and Tom (Michele). Philip also leaves behind numerous nieces & nephews. Predeceased by father Wesley Kinsman, infant daughter Hannah and partner Heather. The family wishes to thank Dr. J. Edwards and the Staff of 2B TBRHSC for their compassionate care of Philip. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at 11am at First Presbyterian Church on Walsh Street with Rev. Susan Mattinson officiating. Services complete at church. On-line Condolences
Philip Kinsman will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
