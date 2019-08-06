Home

Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
Philip Ivanetic Obituary

Mr. Philip Ivanetic, age 87 years, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Bethammi Nursing Home with his family by his side.

Philip was born on April 29, 1932 in Yugoslavia. He later moved to Canada, coming to the Thunder Bay area in 1956. He worked as a logger in the bush until he joined the D'Angelo Bros. Construction Company as a carpenter. Later, he became self employed as a carpenter and took on his son Tony as an apprentice until his retirement.

He was a hard, dedicated worker. He enjoyed spending his weekends getting together with the D'Angelo's.

Philip is survived by his wife Giovina (nee D'Angelo); son Tony (Susan); and grandchildren Melissa, Andrea and Nathan.

He was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Eva and his brother.

Funeral Mass for the late Mr. Philip Ivanetic will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 in St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church at 11:00 AM, celebrated by Father Luigi Filippini. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for family friends will be held on Thursday evening after 5:00pm in EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley at Algoma with the Vigil Prayers offered at 7:00 PM.

If friends desire, memorial donations in memory of Philip to a charity of choice would be appreciated.

