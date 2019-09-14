|
We are extremely sad to announce the sudden passing of our mother, Phyllis Dianne Reed, aged 72, on September 1st, 2019. She died in hospital, with her children by her side.
Mum was a sweet, generous person who loved to laugh, with an imp of mischief she inherited from her father. A cat lady to the end, her fuzzball will be missing her dearly, no longer having her lap to snuggle and sleep on. A budding Cézanne, she showed a unique grasp of painting, having recently taken up the art. She was creative and tried her hand at many crafts throughout her life. Some were more successful than others and we'll certainly miss teasing her about taking years to finish her knitting projects.
Born in Port Arthur, ON in 1947, Phyllis was the eldest of three daughters born to Eunice and Daniel Reed. She spent her life in Thunder Bay and held a variety of jobs. While she spent 22 years working for Eaton's, she also had an early career in nursing as well as a late one in travel and tourism. We were proud of her for going back to school in her 50s, more than once, to upgrade her skills. She was tough and tenacious, and was proud to successfully bring up two kids as a single working mother.
She was predeceased by her parents, as well as her sister Carol Ritchie and brother in law, Kenneth Ritchie. She is survived by her children, Philip Probizanski and daughter Dana Reed, son in law Joel Taylor, nephew Ryan Ritchie, sister and brother in law June and Dave Kusznier, and their children Claude and Suzanne and their partners. She will be dearly missed by her family and close friends Gerald and Janice Bell and Leslie Prior.
A wake will be held at her house on Sunday, Sept 22nd at 1pm at 378 Marion St. If anyone wishes, memorial donations in her name may be made to Kitty Kare Feline Rescue in Thunder Bay.