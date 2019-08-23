|
Phyllis Jane Bertin (Morgan) passed away on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 in her 91st year, after a wonderful life well lived.
Phyllis was born in Sarnia to Ruby and Phillip Morgan. The family moved to the new town of Marathon shortly after WW2 and this is where she met the love of life Larry. They raised their six children in the steadfast years of the fifties through seventies.
While managing her family, baking, cooking, sewing and knitting a lot of our clothes, taking us picnicking, camping etc. She found time to volunteer with the alter guild at the Trinity church for many years. She also very much loved her time singing with the choir in Thunder Bay. She considered a good family gathering, with a new recipe to try and a few glasses of wine to enjoy with others, time well spent. Mom so enjoyed the happiness of everyone she loved. She truly was a kind and caring woman.
Left to remember her well are her children and their spouses whom she loved as her own, Ellen Murphy, Ron and Judy Bertin, Sandy and Bruce Ross, Susan and Gary Talarico and Geoff and Teri Bertin; her beloved sister and brother-in-law JoAnn and Jack McLean and her brother Bob Morgan; her 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews as well as her sisters and brothers-in-law Yvette and Gerry Bertin and Jackie and Garnet McGarvie.
Mom was predeceased by the her dearly loved husband Larry, son Rick, son-in-law Tom Murphy, grandson Ryan Murphy and her brother Phillip.
The family would like to thank the staff of Southbridge Lakehead for their kindness and compassion, you cared for mom and dad as one of your own.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you wish donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society ( https://alzheimer.ca/en/thunderbay/Get-involved/Ways-to-donate) or simply practise acts of kindness in keeping with mom's outlook on life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
