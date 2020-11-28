

November 18, 1932 – November 22, 2020



Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother passed away peacefully at home on November 22nd 2020 after a long and joyous life. She was a daughter of the late Hartley and Aili Nason. She was born in Port Arthur and raised in Mabella where she developed her love of hard work and nature. She worked in the bush camps during the 1940's and 50's, using her amazing talents of cooking and baking and caring for others.Phyllis represented the best of humankind through her compassion for every person and animal she encountered. She was known as “Grannie” to so many, and wished only the best life and happiness for everyone. Her family was her inspiration and driving force, and without a doubt her commitment to them helped contribute to her long life. She loved learning history, playing late-night card games, and dancing with her sister. Her work-ethic, values, and positive outlook on life will be carried on through the family that loved her.She is survived by her children Ron Rothenburger (June Hymers), Pebbles (Rick) Salo, Jamie Rothenburger, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, sister Elise Beres, brothers Len (Irene) Nason, Gary (Luba) Nason and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, William Rothenburger (1977), her second husband, Joseph Sikic (1989), daughter-in-law Cathy Rothenburger, brothers Harold Nason and Bob Nason, sister Joan Rothenburger, and 1 great granddaughter.The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of TBRHSC, and a very special thank you Saint Elizabeth's for the many years of kindness, compassion, and friendships Phyllis made with the staff who provided her with exceptional in-home care.Due to restrictions a private service has been arranged. Condolences are appreciated by the family. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society.